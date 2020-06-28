Global  
 

Danny Cowley sacked as Huddersfield manager
Danny Cowley has been sacked as Huddersfield manager, the Championship club have announced.The 41-year-old and assistant, brother Nicky, will leave the Terriers immediately.The pair took over from Jan Siewert in September but have won just 13 of their 40 games, with Huddersfield yet to mathematically secure safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

