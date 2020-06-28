Danny Cowley sacked as Huddersfield manager

|
Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town sack manager after 10 months in chargeHuddersfield Town sack manager Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.
BBC News
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of ChampionshipElliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
Leeds win Championship title after Brentford defeat hits their automatic promotion hopesBrentford miss the chance to put Championship promotion in their own hands by falling to defeat at Stoke City.
Brentford miss chance to go second as Leeds confirmed as championsBrentford miss the chance to put Championship promotion in their own hands by falling to defeat at Stoke City.
Brentford 1-0 Preston North End: Ollie Watkins hits winner as Bees close gap on Championship leadersAn Ollie Watkins goal earns Brentford victory over Preston and keeps the pressure on the top two in the automatic promotion race.
