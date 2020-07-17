Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.