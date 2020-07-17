Global  
 

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!
Princess Beatrice wore a a vintage dress during her wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release wedding photos

 Buckingham Palace shares the images after she married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.
 Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..
No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

British royal Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England on Friday.

Royal Family releases Princess Beatrice's wedding photos

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen lending tiara to Beatrice ‘a show of solidarity in Prince Andrew saga’

The Queen has shown an act of solidarity by loaning her dress and wedding tiara to Princess Beatrice,...
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Get Secretly Married!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are married! The 31-year-old royal married the...
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret

Princess Beatrice wasn’t going to let COVID-19 stop her from heading down the aisle.

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married..

