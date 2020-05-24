Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nigel Pearson Nigel Pearson English association football player and manager

Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zone

 Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News
Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says [Video]

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the league says

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:54Published

Watford F.C. Watford F.C. Association football club in England

John Barnes: Watford legend calls for debate on colonial past

 Former England footballer John Barnes says the idea of changing street names now is "tokenism".
BBC News

Watford boost survival hopes by beating Newcastle

 Troy Deeney scores two second-half penalties as Watford fight back from a goal down to beat Newcastle and move six points clear of the bottom three.
BBC News

Vicarage Road Vicarage Road Association football stadium in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, home to Watford F.C.


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Leeds United promotion: Fans react to return to Premier League

 Former players and fans react to Leeds United's return to top-flight football for the first time in 16 years.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester

Leicester have several key players missing and Tottenham could take the home advantage.Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

 Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
WorldNews
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview [Video]

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Heeyyoo1

Heeyyoo RT @mcgrathmike: It is understood Nigel Pearson will be replaced as #Watford manager for the final two games of the season 1 minute ago

Sporty__Issues

Sporty Issues WATFORD SACK PEARSON Nigel Pearson has been sacked by Watford with just 2 games remaining this season, as the clu… https://t.co/Gjl3A0aNST 2 minutes ago

ssnews247

STRICTLY SPORTS 247 Reports have suggested that Watford boss Nigel Pearson has been sacked and will be replaced by another manager for… https://t.co/jXnVSgRtKf 9 minutes ago

dbigmark

milan's dbigmark® RT @indykaila: Nigel Pearson will be replaced as #Watford manager for the final two games of the season 14 minutes ago

ahmed

Ahmed Al Omran PEARSON OUT https://t.co/ff0MKLEIH4 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Pearson sacking surprising' [Video]

'Pearson sacking surprising'

Jamie Redknapp and Chris Hughton discuss Watford's sacking of manager Nigel Pearson.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:04Published
'Leicester will give absolutely everything to make CL' [Video]

'Leicester will give absolutely everything to make CL'

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will give ‘absolutely everything’ in their final two games of the season to qualify for the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published
Pearson: The game passed us by [Video]

Pearson: The game passed us by

Nigel Pearson says a poor first half performance cost his Watford side at West Ham and they must now find a way to win one of their remaining two matches.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published