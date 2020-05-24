Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League , three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City .

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester Leicester have several key players missing and Tottenham could take the home advantage.Take a look at the stats here.

Former players and fans react to Leeds United's return to top-flight football for the first time in 16 years.

Troy Deeney scores two second-half penalties as Watford fight back from a goal down to beat Newcastle and move six points clear of the bottom three.

Former England footballer John Barnes says the idea of changing street names now is "tokenism".

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the league says

