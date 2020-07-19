EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that EU leaders may fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge post-virus recovery plan for the shattered European..

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the..

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day. Francis Maguire reports.