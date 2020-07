Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging โ€• and at times, testy โ€• interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday.

HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day.

Johns Hopkins University data indicates the US leads the world in known coronavirus infections and deaths.

Over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 140,000 deaths due to the virus have been recorded nationwide.

But Trump remained unshakeable in his belief that the virus would somehow self-immolate.

Iโ€™ll be right eventually.

You know, I said, itโ€™s going to disappear.

Iโ€™ll say it again, itโ€™s going to disappear.

And Iโ€™ll be right.

US President Donald Trump Trump also insisted that schools fully reopen in the fall, and threatened once again to cut federal funding to schools that donโ€™t.