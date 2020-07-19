Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday.

HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day.

Johns Hopkins University data indicates the US leads the world in known coronavirus infections and deaths.

Over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 140,000 deaths due to the virus have been recorded nationwide.

But Trump remained unshakeable in his belief that the virus would somehow self-immolate.

I’ll be right eventually.

You know, I said, it’s going to disappear.

I’ll say it again, it’s going to disappear.

And I’ll be right.

US President Donald Trump Trump also insisted that schools fully reopen in the fall, and threatened once again to cut federal funding to schools that don’t.