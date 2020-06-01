Global  
 

Yellowstone National Park is packed after reopening but few people are wearing masks
Yellowstone National Park, mostly in Wyoming, was packed with thousands of tourists on Saturday as the coronavirus lockdown was lifted and the popular site reopened.

"Unfortunately, few people were wearing masks and many walkways were packed with people," the filmer said.

"[We] were shocked to see just how crowded the park was after it recently reopened.

Nearly every parking lot was full and at one point we encountered a traffic jam that was just over two and a half miles long.

Thankfully, we were going in the opposite direction."




