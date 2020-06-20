Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final

|
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-finalChelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
BBC News
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
David de Gea Spanish footballer
De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man UtdDavid de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
WorldNews
Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup doublePierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossipTottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News
Manchester United: 'My players are not divers', says boss Ole Gunnar SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News
