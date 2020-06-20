Global  
 

Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:54s - Published
David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-final

 Chelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
BBC News
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away [Video]

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team are focused on getting to the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of their semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday July 19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man Utd

 David de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
WorldNews
Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea [Video]

Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The former Manchester United midfielder did not mince his words in his assessment of the Spanish goalkeeper’s attempt to keep out Bergwijn’s first-half strike. Keane, in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports, said De Gea should not be allowed on the bus after the game and that he would have saved Bergwijn’s effort, even though the Spaniard pulled off a good save from Son Heung-min. “I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said. “The boy hit it really well. The ball moves. “Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News

Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
BBC News

Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossip

 Tottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester United: 'My players are not divers', says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News

FA Cup | Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to book final berth

Chelsea will face city rivals Arsenal in the August 1 showpiece.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as United boss Solskjaer defends keeper De Gea

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

David De Gea errors costly for Man Utd as impressive Chelsea reach FA Cup final

David De Gea’s calamitous evening cost meek Manchester United a shot at FA Cup glory as Chelsea...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •News24



Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard [Video]

Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:44Published
Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals [Video]

Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Leicester v Chelsea

A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published