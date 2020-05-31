Hottest Day is Monday Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:23s - Published 6 minutes ago Hottest Day is Monday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend With a low around 77. MondayExcessive heat watches andwarnings are up until 8pm.Partly cloudy and hot, with ahigh near 9, but feelingcloser to 11━115. An isolatedshower or storm is possible.There is a marginal risk ofsevere weather, with the mainthreat being wind. MondayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 9pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 76. Chance ofprecipitation is 20%. TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a highnear 94. Chance ofprecipitation is 20%. TuesdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 77. Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Wednesday Showers andthunderstorms likely. Mostlycloudy, with a high near 94.Chance of precipitation is60%. Wednesday Night Showersand thunderstorms likely.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 76. Chance ofprecipitation is 60%. ThursdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a high near 93. Chance ofprecipitation is 50%. ThursdayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly cloudy,with a low around 73. Chanceof precipitation is 50%.Friday Partly cloudy, with ahigh near 88. An isolatedshower is possible. FridayNight Low near 7ú1 with clearskies. Saturday Sunny withhighs in near 88. SaturdayNight Clear skies with a lownear 72. Sunday Mostly sunnywith a high near 92. There isa 20% rain ch





You Might Like

Tweets about this SABRINA FEIN Monday will be the hottest day of this heat wave!!! You might have to walk your dog when the sun comes up in order… https://t.co/tFtEcxo7AW 9 minutes ago #TerryblyFrank RT @fagbeho: Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister and MP will be on this Monday, July 20, 2020, on the hottest socio-political s… 14 minutes ago First State Fool for the City RT @NWS_MountHolly: July 19-20 is the hottest time of the year for Philly, with an average high of 87 and an average low of 70. After reach… 17 minutes ago Fafa Gbeho Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister and MP will be on this Monday, July 20, 2020, on the hottest socio-… https://t.co/dXTuwoGedh 31 minutes ago Parker Raye RT @Radio_WIGWAM: THE HOTTEST INDIE from this week's BANDwagon @ 9pm MONDAY BST, CT https://t.co/ccjfWHXam0 ft: @SOHLER10 @MarinaMatiss @l… 46 minutes ago Don O'Connor Another warm one Monday! 28C will feel like a humid 35C! So, hydrate 💧! Working the hottest part of the day, the af… https://t.co/nZhEP1ahhS 1 hour ago NECN It was a hot and humid Sunday in New England, but there's dangerous heat on the way for Monday. The heat index will… https://t.co/yRkPJpMWq4 2 hours ago NBC10 Boston Sunday officially marked the hottest day of 2020 for the city of Boston. And there's dangerous heat on the way for… https://t.co/Ajp6WeVGoB 2 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies under a light southwest wind around 5 mph. Showers and thunderstorms return for our Monday. Temperatures.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:57 Published on May 31, 2020