Dwenger Grad Sarah Frazier Claims First City Tournament Title

Hey good evening everyone..

Well this year, sarah frazier isn't playing second fiddle to anybody..after coming up just short in two of the last three women's city championship tournaments, frazier was finally able to capture that illusive crown on sunday..and the bishop dwenger grad did it in dominant fashion...???let's show you how it happened... we head down to brookwood golf club for the final round of the 90th annual fort wayne women's golf association city tournament..???frazier came into the day with a two-shot lead... she's up three we pick up the action on the par 3 14th... madison dabagia... chance to cut the deficit back down to two with this birdie putt, and the homestead star does just that...???puts a little bit of pressure on the leader, but frazier does not flinch... after a beautiful tee shot which actually hit the pin, frazier answers with a birdie of her own on 14... ???and it was pretty much a wrap from there... on 15, frazier starting to catch fire as she rolls in one from 10 feet... that's back-to-back birdies for the university of dayton standout..???and then on 18... with the title already in her grasp, frazier finishes it off with yet another birdie... she cards a final round 73... three under for the tournament, five shots clear of second place... and for frazier, this has been a long time coming..

Sarah frazier: "oh gosh.

It still hasn't hit me.

I've been working for this since i first started playing in this.

I don't know how old i was, maybe 15 or 14.

Two runner-up finishes, it's so exciting to finally get it done today.

It just feels so great.

Last year i was obviously bummed only losing by i think it was a shot, so you can go back and think of so many things you could have fixed, but this year i was so excited to finally get it done and come