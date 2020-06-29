Global  
 

Ole: Man Utd will regroup for top-four fight
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s
Ole: Man Utd will regroup for top-four fight

Ole: Man Utd will regroup for top-four fight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will regroup and try to finish in the top four of the Premier League after their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

