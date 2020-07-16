Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign.

Wednesday 1-1 draw with David MoyesWest Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Airlines United Airlines Airline in the United States

United expands mask mandates to airports [Video]

United expands mask mandates to airports

United Airlines said Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

United passengers must wear a mask in the airport, too, or risk being 'banned from flying' amid COVID-19

 If you're flying United, you already know you have to wear a mask mid-flight. Now, the company says you need to keep it on throughout the airport.
USATODAY.com

United Airlines posts $1.6-billion loss, says it’s shedding 6,000 workers

 United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it lost $1.63 billion in the second quarter as revenue plunged 87%, and it will operate at barely over one-third..
WorldNews

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

Coronavirus: Reopening shops during Leicester lockdown 'pointless'

 Some Leicester shop owners decide it is not worth reopening as customers avoid non-essential travel.
BBC News

Leicester businesses sue government over lockdown 'mishandling'

 They say the situation may have left a "stigma" over the city.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Leicester textile firms face enforcement action after safety breaches

 About 25% of factories inspected have committed "health and safety breaches" since lockdown.
BBC News

Hassan Jama: Man charged with stabbing murder

 Hassan Jama, 19, died after he was stabbed in the Highfields area of Leicester.
BBC News

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:00Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Lazio clinch Champions League place with win over Cagliari

 Lazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and..
WorldNews

Man Utd need point for Champions League after West Ham draw

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News

Man Utd need point to reach Champions League after draw with West Ham

 Manchester United need a point from their final game to clinch a Champions League place after coming from behind to draw against West Ham.
BBC News
I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard [Video]

I expect strong Liverpool, says Champions League chasing Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he expects Liverpool to be at their best when they meet in the Premier League on Wednesday despite a recent dip in form.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Schmeichel says De Gea criticism is 'very harsh'

 Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel condemns the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's..
BBC News

David Moyes David Moyes Scottish professional football coach and former player


West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United can seal Champions League spot: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged his Manchester United stars to seize a "fantastic opportunity" to qualify...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTShoot


“It’s been a great effort from everyone” – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of decisive Leicester City clash (Video)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems very pleased with the effort his players put in to...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection as they travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection as they travel to...
Shoot - Published


Tweets about this

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to ‘dominate’ Leicester on final day | Sport https://t.co/FOiwU4eRML 49 minutes ago

NR_abuaimal

National Reporter Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Manchester United To “Dominate” Leicester On Final Day | Football News #image# https://t.co/YogPftkpZP 1 hour ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to 'dominate' Leicester on final day https://t.co/ho2DSH9rY0 1 hour ago

toisports

TOI Sports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants @ManUtd to 'dominate' @LCFC on final day READ: https://t.co/yYvfzYurhk… https://t.co/CAlRSQWnpf 1 hour ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester https://t.co/DzwccscMum 2 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football RT @mjcritchley: How should Manchester United set up on Sunday? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wants to "dominate", but that's not how teams… 3 hours ago

mjcritchley

Mark Critchley How should Manchester United set up on Sunday? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wants to "dominate", but that's not how… https://t.co/5261L0BPYv 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League Midweek Roundup [Video]

Premier League Midweek Roundup

A round-up of this week's action from the Premier League, including Chelsea's trip to Champions Liverpool and Tottenham's game against Leicester.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:07Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea [Video]

Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews his side's Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday.The Red Devils manager says that David de Gea is 'mentallty strong' after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published