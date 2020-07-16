Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Arab Emirates successfully launches historic first Mars mission
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:40s - Published
United Arab Emirates successfully launches historic first Mars mission

United Arab Emirates successfully launches historic first Mars mission

The UAE's orbiter took off from a Japanese launch centre on Monday morning.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

UAE spacecraft blasts off in first ever mission to Mars

 Rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center: AP The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars early on Monday as it strives to develop its..
WorldNews
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars [Video]

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday (July 20) as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch [Video]

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System

Today in History for July 20th

 Highlights of this day in history: The first men to walk on the Moon; Viking One lands on Mars; Nazi Germany's dictator Adolf Hitler wounded in an assassination..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UAE celebrates launch of first Arab interplanetary mission

UAE celebrates launch of first Arab interplanetary mission Dubai (AFP) July 19, 2020 The United Arab Emirates celebrated in the early hours of Monday morning...
Space Daily - Published

UAE launches first Arab mission to Mars from Japan

The United Arab Emirates on Monday blasted off its first-ever interplanetary Hope Probe mission to...
DNA - Published Also reported by •The VergeSeattle Times


UAE set for historic Mars mission as it preps Hope orbiter for launch

The United Arab Emirates is set to launch a historic mission to Mars from an island off the coast of...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Tweets about this

eliesian

Iain Lees RT @TIME: UAE's mission to Mars launches successfully—a first for the Arab world https://t.co/tOn8fsjDH6 2 minutes ago

FMemetiker

Frilansande Memetiker United Arab Emirates successfully sends its first mission toward Mars - https://t.co/jWymH3zTMA 4 minutes ago

wengwa

NoriQuenHope²⁴ 🥰 RT @cnnphilippines: The United Arab Emirates successfully launched its Mars-bound Hope Probe on Sunday, marking the the Arab world's first… 9 minutes ago

yogendrachavda

Yogendra Chavda ♏ The United Arab Emirates successfully launches its first spacecraft bound for Mars https://t.co/Q05EjPHqsd https://t.co/5FQJ9WHUCD 11 minutes ago

Dec530

12 RT @SpaceflightNow: Riding a Japanese rocket, the Arab world’s first interplanetary probe departed planet Earth on Sunday to begin a seven-… 13 minutes ago

L0ndonisL0vinit

LondonisLovinIt RT @IndMediaGroup: The United Arab Emirates successfully launches its first spacecraft bound for Mars #HopeProbe #Missiontomars #RedPlanet… 14 minutes ago

mnews_world

M.News World The United Arab Emirates launched the Arab world's first-ever interplanetary mission, sending a spacecraft on a sev… https://t.co/IHm0LKNedd 16 minutes ago

tandrot8

Rasfoind Planeta The United Arab Emirates Successfully Launch a Spacecraft to Mars. Source: https://t.co/40G6GpcN3Z 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

UAE launches Mars probe on Japanese rocket [Video]

UAE launches Mars probe on Japanese rocket

The first Arab mission to Mars was initially slated for launch on July 14, but was delayed twice due to bad weather.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:08Published
The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News [Video]

The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News

The Colombian Declaration of Independence refers to the events of July 20, 1810, in Santa Fe de Bogota, in the Spanish colonial Viceroyalty of New Granada. They resulted in the establishment of a Junta..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published
Saddam Hussain became the president of Iraq and other important events in history | Oneindia News [Video]

Saddam Hussain became the president of Iraq and other important events in history | Oneindia News

On July 16, 1940, Hitler issued a directive ordering the preparation and, if necessary, the execution of a plan for the invasion of Great Britain. Operation Sea Lion was Nazi Germany's code name for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published