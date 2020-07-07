Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July

Lori Jo Coleman RT @CTVNewsNorthern: A trio of space missions are set to explore Mars and the three countries are launching almost in tandem. https://t.co/… 1 day ago

CTV News Northern Ontario A trio of space missions are set to explore Mars and the three countries are launching almost in tandem. https://t.co/Jd46J2aaJ3 1 day ago

Serena Hsi, MBA Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/XPJjekHNaz 3 days ago

SpaceTime Three separate countries are launching Mars missions this month https://t.co/ShrCgAAE6C 4 days ago

Robert Vinet 😷 Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month » China, the UAE, and USA. https://t.co/xQEO0SxiY6 5 days ago

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/Ide1ct1Nj7 5 days ago

Dominique Lachinger RT @area51org: Futurism: Three Separate Countries Are Launching #Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/5cbOXw6Z1Q 5 days ago