Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July

Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July

The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are all launching missions to Mars this month to take advantage of favorable planetary alignment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BorealJo

Lori Jo Coleman RT @CTVNewsNorthern: A trio of space missions are set to explore Mars and the three countries are launching almost in tandem. https://t.co/… 1 day ago

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario A trio of space missions are set to explore Mars and the three countries are launching almost in tandem. https://t.co/Jd46J2aaJ3 1 day ago

SerenaHsiMktg

Serena Hsi, MBA Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/XPJjekHNaz 3 days ago

stuartgary

SpaceTime Three separate countries are launching Mars missions this month https://t.co/ShrCgAAE6C 4 days ago

RobertVinet

Robert Vinet 😷 Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month » China, the UAE, and USA. https://t.co/xQEO0SxiY6 5 days ago

fredhermelin

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 Three Separate Countries Are Launching Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/Ide1ct1Nj7 5 days ago

DomLachinger

Dominique Lachinger RT @area51org: Futurism: Three Separate Countries Are Launching #Mars Missions This Month https://t.co/5cbOXw6Z1Q 5 days ago

kimaniden

Kimani Ndung'u RT @Meaning_2_Life: Three separate countries are launching Mars missions this month #Futurism https://t.co/9cTVTbYIb3 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars [Video]

NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is now 129 feet closer to the Red Planet after being placed atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, ahead of its launch window opening July 30th.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published