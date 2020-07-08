Potential ‘Major Breakthrough’ in Coronavirus Treatment in Clinical Trial
A clinical trial from a British pharmaceutical company could signal a major breakthrough in the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.
Drugmaker Says Remdesivir Can Lower COVID-19 Death Risk By 62%The antiviral drug Remdesivir has proven to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19. According to UPI, the drug can lower the risk of death in COVID-19 patients by 62%. U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences..
Help wanted! Clinical trials launched to test COVID-19 vaccinesFederal officials have set up an online registry to enroll people from different age groups, races and health backgrounds to test potential vaccines.
Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give examFrom over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical..