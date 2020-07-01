Global  
 

'We're not there yet' - UK's Johnson on vaccine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (July 20) he could not promise there would be successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

