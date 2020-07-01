'We're not there yet' - UK's Johnson on vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (July 20) he could not promise there would be successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.

PM cannot say he's '100% confident' we get vaccine this year Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not be "100% confident" that a vaccine would be available this year or next year.

'What we have argued for is sanctions in this country against Chinese officials who have been involved in human rights abuses' says Labour leader

Prime Minister shows off painting skills during school visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off ladybird painting skills during a school visit in Kent.

Boris Johnson promises tough but calibrated approach to China Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.