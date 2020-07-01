'We're not there yet' - UK's Johnson on vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (July 20) he could not promise there would be successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies.
Boris Johnson signalled he would be “tough” with China as the Government prepared to change extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.Further measures will be set out on Monday in response to China’s imposition of a tough new national security law on Hong Kong amid growing tensions with Beijing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off ladybird painting skills during a school visit in Kent. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not be "100% confident" that a vaccine would be available this year or next year.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked why the Government was "so slow to act" to implement a lockdown in Leicester after it knew of a spike in virus cases.During PMQs, he told the Commons: "At the daily..
