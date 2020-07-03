Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle

|
Prince Andrew, Duke of York Member of the British royal family
Prince Andrew notably absent from Princess Beatrice's wedding photosNuptials of prince's daughter overshadowed by questions surrounding his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Independent
No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding
Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward
Princess Beatrice of York Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara
Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan
