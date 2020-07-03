Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle

Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle

Prince Andrew was able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on Friday (17.07.20) because they had been isolating together in the weeks beforehand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Duke of York Member of the British royal family

Prince Andrew notably absent from Princess Beatrice's wedding photos

 Nuptials of prince's daughter overshadowed by questions surrounding his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Independent
No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward [Video]

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:34Published

Princess Beatrice of York Princess Beatrice of York Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara [Video]

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara

Pictures have been shared of Princess Beatrice wearing one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top-secret quarantine wedding on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan [Video]

Trending: Buckingham Palace release pictures from Princess Beatrice's wedding, Big Sean pays tribute to ex Naya Rivera and Ryan

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew's 'problems' likely reason behind Beatrice's secret wedding

Prince Andrew walked his daughter Beatrice down the aisle in the first "secret" wedding ceremony the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Princess Beatrice's wedding: Prince Andrew's photo snub cements his fall from grace

Princess Beatrice's wedding: Prince Andrew's photo snub cements his fall from grace COMMENT Like the Yorks who went before them, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have always prided...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle https://t.co/0niY1fGihS 4 hours ago

msnintl

MSN International Edition Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle https://t.co/A6PIEpj5Mt 4 hours ago

IOL_Lifestyle

IOL Lifestyle Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle https://t.co/cnQdPZ0Nc6 5 hours ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle https://t.co/IP8anDInCt 5 hours ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle https://t.co/DBGsFCaGG3 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen! [Video]

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress was loaned to her by the Queen!

Princess Beatrice wore a a vintage dress during her wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published
Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published