T20 2020 World cup postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic | Oneindia News

The T20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Australia, has been postponed, the ICC announced.

The decision was arrived at its board meeting on Monday.

Major sporting events this year have been hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including the Olympics that have been delayed to 2021.

