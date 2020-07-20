Rajasthan crisis peaks: Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot 'worthless' | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot 'worthless' and 'baby-faced' traitor; Sachin Pilot hits back, says 'attempts made to divert main issue' within Rajasthan Congress; Community transmission in 'few places' in West Bengal, Mamata administration decides on 2-day lockdown per week; Indigo Airlines announces layoffs, pay cuts amid losses due to lockdown induced by Covid-19 pandemic; Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh govt why Vikas Dubey was given bail despite his track record and more news #AshokGehlot #RajasthanNews #Indigo

