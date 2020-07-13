Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

Rajasthan crisis deepens, Congress decides to sack Sachin Pilot from Cabinet, no longer Deputy Chief Minister; Nepal PM Oli claims Lord Ram was culturally deceived by India, his home is in Nepal; India-China military talks on next phase of disengagement at Ladakh LAC; Railway denies Urdu name of station changed to Sanskrit in Dehradun; Coronavirus immunity may disappear within months, finds study; Bengal Covid warrior officer & mother Debdutta Ray dies of infection and more news #Rajasthan #SachinPilot #DebduttaRay

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin Pilot skips CLP meet again, sources says in talks with BJP | Oneindia News

As the Rajasthan crisis rages on, Rebel Sachin Pilot skipped the second meeting today of Rajasthan MLAs after the Congress invited him last night to come and sort out the dispute. The seething Deputy..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
Rajasthan resort race: Hotel videos from Gehlot & Pilot camps to show strength [Video]

Rajasthan resort race: Hotel videos from Gehlot & Pilot camps to show strength

Power tussle in Rajasthan continues with the rival factions flexing muscle. Both CM Gehlot, and dy CM Pilot released videos of MLAs backing them. Congress rebel Sachin Pilot's office released videos..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:42Published
Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi [Video]

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published