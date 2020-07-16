Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Fathers4Justice launches bizarre 'Ditch The Witch' campaign outside Johnny Depp court caseJohnny Depp-Amber Heard story is 'best advert for divorce in the world', fathers' rights group says
Independent
Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
ShowBiz Minute: West, Heard, BeyonceKanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally; Amber Heard testifying in London at the libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun newspaper;..
USATODAY.com
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp hit me during row over pre-nuptial agreementUS actress Amber Heard takes the witness stand in ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case.
BBC News
Amber Heard American actress
London Capital of the United Kingdom
London violence: Peter Petrou's family 'devastated' after second murderPeter Petrou's family has seen no-one convicted of Tracy Meade's murder 28 years ago, also in London.
BBC News
London's iconic Beefeaters to be made redundant due to lockdown's impact on tourismAt least two have taken voluntary redundancies but HRP has warned compulsory redundancies will be enforced
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources