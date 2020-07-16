Global  
 

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid.

Joe Davies reports.

