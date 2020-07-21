Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court [Video]

Amber Heard waves to press as she arrives at court

Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp [Video]

Elon Musk offered Amber Heard '24/7 security' during marriage to Johnny Depp

Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard "24/7 security" after she told him she wanted to get a restraining order against her then-husband Johnny Depp, it was heard in court on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court [Video]

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court

Johnny Depp has been presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London where his libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nerdyflow

NerdyFlow RT @ignacioalperin: Amber Heard says she punched Johnny Depp to defend her sister https://t.co/xw1t9heNcX #AlperinArt #Alperindigital #cont… 4 hours ago

ignacioalperin

Ignacio Alperin Amber Heard says she punched Johnny Depp to defend her sister https://t.co/xw1t9heNcX #AlperinArt #Alperindigital… https://t.co/WR0ZAidNCL 4 hours ago

MediaBot

Media Bot Guardian Media ▶ Amber Heard says she punched Johnny Depp to defend her sister https://t.co/ODeji4WXA9 4 hours ago

farhad55526050

farhad Amber Heard insists she had visible injuries after alleged Johnny Depp attack https://t.co/xsYty93CCR 5 hours ago

BTLF1

BTL Film Media. The Sun is about to set ... Amber Heard says she punched Johnny Depp to defend her sister https://t.co/tw2cXZCVgt 9 hours ago

andiswain

A_Andy If Amber Heard isn’t a liar then she’s one***of an actress. She’s managed to convince me that she’s making this… https://t.co/HFLDIsBA5z 13 hours ago

rooITV

roo h RT @itvnews: Amber Heard has admitted that she once hit her then husband Johnny Depp but insists she was defending her younger sister, repo… 15 hours ago

mikeriddell62

Mike Riddell Amber Heard says she punched Johnny Depp to defend her sister https://t.co/kRztxNBvsZ 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Audio of Heard 'admitting she hit Depp in jaw' [Video]

Audio of Heard 'admitting she hit Depp in jaw'

The High Court has listened to a recording of Amber Heard allegedly admitting to striking Johnny Depp in the jaw.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published
Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp

ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court [Video]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published