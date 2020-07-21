Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting

Actress Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice today, as Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.
Johnny Depp has been presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London where his libel action against News Group Newspapers continues.