Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questionedAmber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sisterLONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp's lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a “wife beater” displayed video footage in a London..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp's lawyers say video shows Amber Heard 'attacked' sisterThe video was shown to the High Court, after being provided by an anonymous source on Thursday.
BBC News
Amber Heard American actress
Yorkshire Terrier Dog breed
