Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard.

From the defecation incident dubbed “Amber Turd” tothe Yorkshire Terrier eating cannabis to the case of the severed finger, hereis a look at some of the trial’s most memorable moments.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: She tells her side; sister's crucial testimony questioned

 Amber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.
USATODAY.com
Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard depart court on the last day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

 LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp's lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a “wife beater” displayed video footage in a London..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp's lawyers say video shows Amber Heard 'attacked' sister

 The video was shown to the High Court, after being provided by an anonymous source on Thursday.
BBC News

Amber Heard starts evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard entered the witness box Monday to give evidence during her ex-husband...
Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told [Video]

Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard. On Friday morning, the Pirates..

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts [Video]

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp "violent and crazy" in texts sent to her mother in 2013, Britain's High Court heard on Thursday.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice as his libel trial against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

