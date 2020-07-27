Depp was the victim of Heard, court told

[NFA] Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end.
Actress Amber Heard has given a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as her ex-husband's - Actor Johnny Depp - libel case against News Group Newspapers concludes. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited the National Gallery in central London, which reopened its doors on July 8th after the Covid-19 lockdown forced a 111-day closure. The Duchess was seen sporting a face mask - a peacock printed cotton mask from Liberty London - for the first time during the visit. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited a Boots branch in Piccadilly, central London, to hear about a programme for domestic violence victims, 'Safe Spaces', run by the charity Hestia. The Duchess was seen sporting a face mask - a peacock printed cotton mask from Liberty London - for the first time during an official engagement. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London for the final day ofhearings in his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executiveeditor, Dan Wootton. Prior to his arrival, fans..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published