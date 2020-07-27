Global  
 

Depp was the victim of Heard, court told
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Depp was the victim of Heard, court told

Depp was the victim of Heard, court told

[NFA] Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end.

Joe Davies reports.

