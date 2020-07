As Johnny Depp's UK libel case against a British tabloid wraps up, Amber Heard addresses the media calling the trial "incredibly painful" to have to publicly re-live the intimate details of the break-up of her marriage to the actor.

Amber Heard Says It Was 'Incredibly Painful' To Re-Live Marriage To Johnny Depp

