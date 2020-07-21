Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp to a 'cage fight' over Amber Heard threesome claims

Elon Musk has jokingly challenged Johnny Depp to a "cage fight" over allegations he had an affair with the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

Depp and Heard depart court on last day of trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard depart court on the last day of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Amber Heard tells her side in London libel trial, and says ex Johnny Depp wasn't libeled. But her sister's testimony is questioned.

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing with it unexpected revelations about hismarriage to Amber Heard. From the defecation incident dubbed “Amber Turd” tothe Yorkshire Terrier eating cannabis to the case of the severed finger, hereis a look at some of the trial’s most memorable moments.

Lawyers begin closing submissions in London in high-profile court battle between actor and tabloid's publisher News Group Newspapers

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104; Johnny Depp's libel case due to finish this week; Taylor Swift's "folklore" exceeds 1.3 million sales..

A lawyer for British tabloid The Sun said Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny..

Elon Musk claims Neuralink AI interface will stream music into brain Musk unveiled the technology that links brains with computers last year.

Elon Musk, whose Tesla Inc. was a major beneficiary of government stimulus in the wake of the last global financial crisis, has soured on the concept. The..

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stirred up a Twitter storm after seemingly suggesting that he has no objections to carrying out regime change operations for..

Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really...

Amber Heard returned to the witness box at the High Court today for her second day giving evidence as...

SpaceX founder's name has been mentioned repeatedly in Depp's libel trial over a newspaper that...