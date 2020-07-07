Global  
 

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in 'wife beater' libel case against The Sun
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him

Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him

Audio released from July 2016 appears to capture actor Johnny Depp asking his then wife, Amber Heard, to cut him. It was played during his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper. The trial continues.

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam Reed reports.

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial

The fourth day of Johnny Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers wraps up at the Royal Courts of Justice. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnny Depp libel trial: Actor says Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims part of 'conspiracy'

 Former spouse 'put her heads together' with others to frame star as 'wife beater', court hears
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London.

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over 'Wino Forever' tattoo

 Johnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

 Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin

Johnny Depp has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of his libel case against The Sun.The Hollywood star is suing the tabloid’a publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.Depp, 57, arrived at 9.55am and was wearing a face covering.

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

EXCLUSIVE: Depp v Heard Day 4

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for day 4 of his libel trial and waves to Bang Showbiz camera on the way in.

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher

Johnny Depp arrived at the High Court in central London on Friday (July 10) for the fourth day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloid 'The Sun' which described the actor..

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger

Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday.

