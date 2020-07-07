Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun

|
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published
Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54Published
Johnny Depp libel trial: Actor says Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims part of 'conspiracy'Former spouse 'put her heads together' with others to frame star as 'wife beater', court hears
Independent
Amber Heard American actress
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattooJohnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Dan Wootton New Zealand journalist
Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High CourtJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
WorldNews
Nigerian naira Currency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court as libel trial against The Sun set to begin
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
