Liberty Island Partially Reopens As Phase 4 Begins
Liberty Island is welcoming back visitors Monday, months after the attraction was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes on the same day New York City entered Phase 4 reopening.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
