LSC to decide on reopening plan

Make a decision on its fall 20-20 reopneing plans.

The current plan covers safety, social distancing and sports.

According to the preliminary plans, students (must carry some sort of cloth covering to school, but masks are (not required, just recommended, except on the school bus.

Students will also have the option of e- learning, or in person instruction.

Tonight's decision follows last week's meeting where dozens of teachers (and parents came out to voice concerns with the board.

