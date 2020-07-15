Global  
 

Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine
Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine

Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure access to the world for any forthcoming vaccine.

