Jeffree Star finally addresses drama with James Charles and Shane Dawson
After weeks of silence following explosive allegations made bybeauty vlogger Tati Westbrook.beauty mogul Jeffree Star resurfaced on YouTube on July 18.In a 10-minute video titled “Doing What’s Right,” Star apologized to fellow beauty YouTuber James Charles...for “the words [he’s] said and [his] actions”.In May 2019, Westbrook accused Charles of disloyalty and inappropriate behavior.The video launched “Dramageddon 2.0” — a feud that divided YouTube’s beauty community and cost Charles millions of subscribers.In a June 2020 video titled “Breaking My Silence,” she walked back on those claims.and said Star and his friend Shane Dawson “manipulated” her into making the original video in the first place.In his response, Star said he’s never blackmailed anyone.but did not address specific instances many of his fans were curious about.Star also affirmed his friendship with Dawson.a YouTuber who has remained silent since he apologized in June 2020 for old, offensive videos