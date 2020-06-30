Jeffree Star finally addresses drama with James Charles and Shane Dawson

Here's what you need to know about the drama going down with beauty YouTubers



There’s quite a bit of drama goingdown in the beauty guru community.That corner of the internet is home toYouTubers Tati Westbrook, James Charles,Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.On June 30, Westbrook..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:32 Published on July 2, 2020