Treating first responders for National Ice Cream Day

In case you needed an excuse to enjoy some ice cream, Sunday was National Ice Cream Day.

Dippin’ Dots of Biloxi chose to celebrate the holiday a little early by delivering treats to local water rescue teams.

dippin' dots corporate gave gwen and james ellis, the owners of the gulfport and biloxi dippin' dots stores, the green light to bring ice cream to first responders to show appreciation for their help during the covid-19 pandemic. with so many first responders to choose from, the ellis's decided to deliver their sweet treats to several biloxi fire departments' water rescue teams.

gwen ellis, co-owner of dippin' dots: "it was a suprise for them.

When we knocked on the door we said we have a delivery for you, dippin' dots ice cream.

And they were like 'really?!

Wow, okay, great.

Thanks!'

so to see their expressions, they were so excited that someone recognized them.

And it was such a small token, but it sure did warm our hearts a lot.

We were so glad that we were able to do that."

