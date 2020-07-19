Treating first responders for National Ice Cream Day

Dippin’ Dots of Biloxi chose to celebrate the holiday a little early by delivering treats to local water rescue teams.

In case you needed an excuse to enjoy some ice cream, Sunday was National Ice Cream Day.

