$600-a-week in federal aid to end July 31

Money will soon be running out for many unemployed workers in Florida.

THE FEDERAL 600DOLLARS A WEEK IS ENDING BYTHIS TIME NEXT WEEK - AND WITHUNEMPLOYMENT STILL HIGH -CONGRESS IS NOW STARTING WORKTO COME UP WITH A NEW STIMULPLAN NEWSCHSANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY TAKES A CLOSER LOOK ATWHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT.134935“ITDOROTHEA MOORE OF RIVERIABEACH IS NOT LOOKING FORWARDTO WHEN THAT 600 DOLLARS AWEEK FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT ENDS NEXT WEE&OUT OF WORK IN THE SCHOOL BUSBUSINESS SINCE SPRING.

134937“I STILL HAVE BILLS I HAVE TOPAY AND I NEED IT” CONGRESSIS NOW BEGINNING WORK THISWEEK ON COMING UP WITH A NEWPACKAGE FOR THE UNEMPOLYEDLIKE DOROTHEAÃWHO WILL ONLYBE LEFT TO RELY ON THE STATEUNEMPLYMENT BENEFITÃCAPPEDAT 275 A WEEK AND IS BEINGEXTENDED BY UNCLE SAM PAST THEUSUAL 12 WEEKS.

0050“I DONTHINK ANY OF US CAN LIVE ON247 A WEEK” TY MENARD HASHEARD IT ALL FROM THE MEMBERSOF HIS FACEBOOK GROUP OFFERISUPPORT FOR FLORIDAUNEMPLOYED.

243“ITHEY MIGHT RETURN WITH AWEEKLY BENEFITS BUT IT MIGHTBE A LOWER AMOUNT WHICH WOULDBE SOMETHING OR NOT EXCEEDYOUR WEEKLY SALARY OR A BONUSAND I THINK THOSE ARE ALLFEASIBLE OPTIONS BUT DOINGNOTHING IS THE ONLUNACCEPTABLE OPTION AT THISPOINT” INDEPENDENT FINANCIALADVISOR DAVE WENTLY ADMITHIS WILL FORCE MANY INTO MOREBELT TIGHTENINGÃWHICH MAKESANY HELP FROM CONGRESSCRTICAL.

614“THERE IS TALKBOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE ONADDITIONAL STIMULUS ITS CANTHEY AGREE ON SOMETHINGQUICKLY AND GET IN THE HANDSOF PEOPLE WHO NEED IT MOST”AND THAT INCLUDES DOROTHEA &135020“ANYTHING THAT CONGRESSOR WHOEVER WILL HELP WILL BEAPPRECIATED, YOU WORK 22 YEARSON THE JOB AND BOOM THE BOTTOMFALLS OUT” IN WPB, MS, WPTNC 5.THIS NEWS COMES AS THE FLORIDADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REPORTSMORE THAN 10 THOUSAND NE