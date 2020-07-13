Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Saturday morning
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:43s - Published
A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Saturday morning

A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Saturday morning

A fire at a zoo in Rising Sun claimed the life of six animals Saturday morning.

Flames broke out around 8 a.m., inside the reptile house at the Plumpton Park Zoo.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COUNTY WHERE A FIRE OVER THEWEEKEND CLAIMED THE LIFE OFSEVERAL ANIMALS.

WMAR 2 NEWSJEFF HAGER HAS MORE ON THELOSS.30:51“When the fire broke outhere on Saturday, heavy smokewould follow and the captiveanimals were trapped and hadno way to escape” (TRACK) ITWAS JUST BEFORE EIGHT OIN THE MORNING ON SATURDAYWHEN A ZOOKEEPER MAKINGROUTINE CHECKS OPENED THE DOORTO THE REPTILE HOUSE AT THEPLUMPTON PARK ZOO AND BLACK,DENSE SMOKE CAME POURING OUT.IN A MATTER OF MINUTES,FIREFIGHTERS FROM RISING SUNARRIVED ON THE SCENE, AND ZOOPERSONNEL JOINED IN ALIF━SAVING MISSION TO RESCUEWHAT ANIMALS THEY COULD.(SOT━CharlineContreras/Animal CareSupervisor 18:21“We weregetting crates,blanket━just anything tohelp animals that we werestill able to bring out andsurvive so that way they weregetting immediate care.

So asfiremen were bringing out theanimals, I was directing staffwith what to do.

We wereproviding oxygen, for example,to one of our alligators.Others, we were trying to cooloff and slowly get their bodytemperatures back where theyneeded to be” (TRACK) LOST INTHE FIR’JEWELGOLD MACAW THAT SERVED AS THEZOOPRESENTATIONS FOR CHILDREN,’JUSTIC’JOURNE━APAIR OF HYACINTH MACAWS ONLOAN TO THE ZOO,’SHILOAFRICAN GRAY PARROT,’FLUFFYA BALL PYTHON AND A CORNSNAKENAMED’COLONEL PLUMPTONFORTUNATELY, RESCUERS PULLEDEIGHT OTHER ANIMALS OUT OF THEFIRE AND VETERINARIANS FROMMUDDY CREEK VETERINARY SERVICEARE HELPING TO NURSE THEM BACKTO HEALTH, BUT THE REPTILEHOUSE IS UNINHABITABLE FOR THETIME BEING.

(SOT━CherylLacovera/Zoo Director 14:19“Right now, we have to wait oninsurance companies and wehave to wait on what we canand caninspectors.

That all takestime.

Getting insurance moneywill take time.

We need torebuild as quickly as we can,because obviously we now haveanimals misplaced.

Theyin temporary enclosures to betaken care of until we canrebuild the Reptile House”(TRACK) IN ADDITION TO THEDAMAGE TO THE BUILDING, THEZOOWITH THE LOSS OF THE ANIMALSAFTER NURTURING AND CARING FORTHEM ON A DAILY BASIS.

(SOT)20:31“ItTheyItstaff kind of seeing how theyfelt, how they were there soitof hard when you come in andyou pass by.

You think aboutit” (HAGER S━UP) 31:09“Ifyouzoocan do so at its website or onits Facebook page.

We have alink to it on our homepage atwmar2news.com.

Reporting inCecil County, Jeff Hager, WMAR2 News”WE ARE 108 DAYS AWAY FROM THEPRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ESC_LLC

John Larkin A Cecil County #zoo lost several animals in a #fire Friday morning | #ESC_LLC #FireDeaths | Flames broke out around… https://t.co/Bou1oXG7x3 5 hours ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News RT @AshleyJamesWMAR: A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Friday morning https://t.co/UrBE5lLu7G 7 hours ago

AshleyJamesWMAR

Ashley James A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Friday morning https://t.co/UrBE5lLu7G 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

6 Animals Killed In Fire At Plumpton Park Zoo [Video]

6 Animals Killed In Fire At Plumpton Park Zoo

The Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County is temporarily closed due to a fire that left several animals dead early Saturday morning, according to the zoo's Facebook page.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published
Evacuations ordered as Elephant Butte Fire rages in Colorado [Video]

Evacuations ordered as Elephant Butte Fire rages in Colorado

The large elephant Butte Wildfire has prompted evacuations in the Evergreen area near Denver, Colorado. Footage from July 13 shows the raging blaze on the hillside as a helicopter flies above. A..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Authorities: Tree lands on about ten people, critically injuring two, during rope swing accident [Video]

Authorities: Tree lands on about ten people, critically injuring two, during rope swing accident

According to local officials, two men suffered critical injuries, and several others are hospitalized, after a Boise River rope swing caused a tree to land on about ten people Saturday.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:49Published