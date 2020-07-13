A Cecil County zoo lost several animals in a fire Saturday morning

Flames broke out around 8 a.m., inside the reptile house at the Plumpton Park Zoo.

A fire at a zoo in Rising Sun claimed the life of six animals Saturday morning.

COUNTY WHERE A FIRE OVER THEWEEKEND CLAIMED THE LIFE OFSEVERAL ANIMALS.

When the fire broke out on Saturday, heavy smoke would follow and the captive animals were trapped and had no way to escape. It was just before eight in the morning on Saturday when a zookeeper making routine checks opened the door to the reptile house at the Plumpton Park Zoo and black, dense smoke came pouring out. In a matter of minutes, firefighters from Rising Sun arrived on the scene, and zoo personnel joined in a life-saving mission to rescue what animals they could. (Charline Contreras/Animal Care Supervisor): "We were getting crates, blankets—just anything to help animals that we were still able to bring out and survive so that way they were getting immediate care.

So asfiremen were bringing out theanimals, I was directing staffwith what to do.

We were providing oxygen, for example, to one of our alligators. Others, we were trying to cool off and slowly get their body temperatures back where they needed to be." Lost in the fire: Jewel, a gold macaw that served as the zoo's ambassador for presentations for children; Justice and Journey, a pair of hyacinth macaws on loan to the zoo; Shiloh, an African gray parrot; Fluffy, a ball python; and a corn snake named Colonel Plumpton. Fortunately, rescuers pulled eight other animals out of the fire and veterinarians from Muddy Creek Veterinary Service are helping to nurse them back to health, but the reptile house is uninhabitable for the time being.

(Cheryl Lacovera/Zoo Director): "Right now, we have to wait on insurance companies and we have to wait on what we can and can't do with inspectors.

That all takestime.

Getting insurance moneywill take time.

We need torebuild as quickly as we can,because obviously we now haveanimals misplaced.

In addition to the damage to the building, the zoo is dealing with the loss of the animals after nurturing and caring for them on a daily basis.

"It's hard when you come in and you pass by. You think about it."

If you want to help the zoo, you can do so at its website or on its Facebook page.

