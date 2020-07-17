Global  
 

Max Minute: University Of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Signs With Creation Of Antibodies
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Max Minute: University Of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Signs With Creation Of Antibodies

There's encouraging news about a British vaccine and a new study from Mt.

Sinai that supports the vaccine report.

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

