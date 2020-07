James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE movie clip - Chase across the rooftops of Siena

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE movie clip - Chase across the rooftops of Siena Bond chases Quantum mole Mitchell (Glen Foster) across the rooftops of Siena in QUANTUM OF SOLACE (2008).

The sequence took two weeks to capture and used the largest GoCam system (cameras hanging from wires that can be moved in any direction) ever deployed for a film.