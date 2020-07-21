Former Shuckers Broadcaster Chris Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Another eye-opening positive result from former Biloxi Shuckers Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager Chris Harris, now the director of communications, media, and broadcasting for the Mississippi Braves.

Coach...- get well soon...- - another eye-opening positive- result, from former biloxi- shuckers broadcaster and media- relations manager chris - harris... now the director of - communications, media and - broadcasting... for the - mississippi braves.

- in a twitter post... harris say- he tested positive for the- corona-virus, on friday...- running a fever up to 100.5 - degrees...- for the last five or so days.

- he says he also lost all sense- of taste and smell... lungs are- okay... - a mild dry cough... just no - energy.

- once again... best wishes for