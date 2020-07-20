Rose demands a recount

I'm caitlin irla.

Jason has the night off.

First it was a tie... then additional ballots were found and counted.

And now, a candidate in the race for herkimer county family court judge... is asking for a recount of ballots.

Thad luke beat mark rose by just five votes in the republican primary.

After counting absentee ballots....the race was a tie.

Then, 31 additional ballots were discovered from norway and salisbury.

Rose is asking for a manual recount and examination of all ballots cast.....in- person and absentee.

This was the first year that the herkimer county board of elections ran the absentee ballots through a machine....and did not count them by hand.

"its my understanding that the state board of elections does not advocate having recounts and analysis of the ballots because there's a high likelihood that you will come out with different numbers."

"if he is successful getting a legal challenge and has a recount, i would support the courts determination on that, and i would trust whoever does the recount whether it be our board of elections or they hire out i trust they would do their best and come to the right count."

Right now, luke will be on the republican line in november as well as the independence line.

Rose will be on the conservative line.

