CCSD recommends full-time distance education
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:51s - Published
CCSD recommends full-time distance education

CCSD recommends full-time distance education

CCSD has announced they will make a recommendation to begin instruction for students on Aug.

24 with full-time distance learning at the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Special Meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

