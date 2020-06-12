Global  
 

Stunning video shows sea of yellow at a wildflower meadow
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Stunning video shows sea of yellow at a wildflower meadow

Stunning video shows sea of yellow at a wildflower meadow

These pictures show a wildflower meadow creating a stunning sea of yellow that has bloomed after millions of seeds were planted just before lockdown.The spectacular visual at the Lost Gardens of Heligan is now open for the public to explore and immerse themselves in.Visitors to the popular Cornish attraction have been promised a "treat for the senses" at the 15 acre meadow that looks out to the bay of the fishing village of Mevagissey.The scene is largely made up of cornflowers, corn chamomile, and corn marigolds with a few poppies growing between, which were planted five years ago.Lorna Tremayne, who works at the gardens near St Austell, said people have been wowed by what they have seen.She said: "It has been a hugely popular part of our attraction since we opened it and brought a lot of smiles.

People have been really enjoying it. "It is visually spectacular and there is no-where else like this and it will stay there throughout the summer."They were planted just before lockdown and involved several million seeds.

They are perfect for pollinators and visitors can now immerse and lose themselves in amongst all the bees and butterflies." 

