COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Immune Response In 90% Of Patients

A COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in China appears to be safe and effective.
According to UPI, the vaccine successfully induced an immune response against the virus in a small trial.
95% of trial participants who received a high dose of the vaccine and 91% of those given a lower dose had immune responses.
The study participants developed the immune response within 28 days of receiving the vaccination.
The vaccine is based on a weakened human common cold virus, or adenovirus.
The virus can infect human cells but is incapable of causing disease.