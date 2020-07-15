Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Immune Response In 90% Of Patients
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Immune Response In 90% Of Patients

COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Immune Response In 90% Of Patients

A COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in China appears to be safe and effective.

According to UPI, the vaccine successfully induced an immune response against the virus in a small trial.

95% of trial participants who received a high dose of the vaccine and 91% of those given a lower dose had immune responses.

The study participants developed the immune response within 28 days of receiving the vaccination.

The vaccine is based on a weakened human common cold virus, or adenovirus.

The virus can infect human cells but is incapable of causing disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine ‘induces immune response and is safe’

The Covid-19 vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford is safe and induces an immune...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •HinduScience DailyNew Zealand HeraldNewsmaxHull Daily MailWales Online


AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Response

AstraZeneca's (AZN) cornoavirus vaccine showed promising immune response in the more than 1,000...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.caScience DailyHinduCBS NewsNYTimes.comAl Jazeera


The so-called reopening trade surges on Moderna vaccine trial success

The so-called reopening trade surges on Moderna vaccine trial success ** · *On Tuesday, Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine produced a "robust" immune...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

RANagpal2

R A Nagpal RT @MPNaveenJindal: This is good news. The human trial of COVID-19 #OxfordVaccine has shown a promising results. The vaccine, already in l… 9 minutes ago

Blackbr67664870

Blackbriar RT @NAR: An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has produced a robust immune response in recipient… 10 minutes ago

GunjaChaturved1

Gunja Chaturvedi RT @Zebaism: Best news today! Hope.. Oxford's Covid-19 Vaccine Induces Strong Immune Response, Shows No Major Side Effects in Early Trials… 15 minutes ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Oxford Vaccine Shows Early Promise But Market Is Unconvinced https://t.co/vqRJsDXZey 22 minutes ago

WorldInsight_TW

CGTN World Insight with Tian Wei Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, one from China and the other from the UK, have proven safe for humans and produced… https://t.co/VKWKJX1JRZ 30 minutes ago

ashishaadhf

Ashish RT @aaliyagoyel1: Oxford-Astra Covid-19 vaccine shows dual immune action, says researcher https://t.co/3P6BVEqpiU #coronavirus #coronava… 52 minutes ago

elenaarcosa

E🌻 RT @business: JUST IN: A coronavirus vaccine the University of Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc showed promising results in early… 57 minutes ago

ujjwaldev_6444

Ujjwal A #coronavirus vaccine the #UniversityofOxford is developing with #AstraZeneca Plc showed promising results in earl… https://t.co/e9MylSwjUY 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has produced an immune system response in hundreds of volunteers as part of its early clinical trial.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:18Published
'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in [Video]

'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in

Early results indicate Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and triggers immune response.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:44Published
Covid-19: Oxford vaccine shows promising results, prompts immune response [Video]

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine shows promising results, prompts immune response

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, Oxford's Astra Zeneca..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:17Published