COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Immune Response In 90% Of Patients

A COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in China appears to be safe and effective.

According to UPI, the vaccine successfully induced an immune response against the virus in a small trial.

95% of trial participants who received a high dose of the vaccine and 91% of those given a lower dose had immune responses.

The study participants developed the immune response within 28 days of receiving the vaccination.

The vaccine is based on a weakened human common cold virus, or adenovirus.

The virus can infect human cells but is incapable of causing disease.