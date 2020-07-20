Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has produced an immune system response in hundreds of volunteers as part of its early clinical trial.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oxford University Police Oxford University Police

Indian medical experts welcome Oxford trial results for Covid vaccine

 Medical experts in India have hailed the results of Oxford University's early-stage human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, with some saying it's the "most..
IndiaTimes
'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in [Video]

'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in

Early results indicate Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and triggers immune response.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:44Published
Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging" [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine: "New results are very encouraging"

The Oxford University vaccine team has published its phase one trial data. The findings suggest the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and induces an immune reaction. Professor Andrew Pollard says that the "new results are very encouraging". Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published

First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

 London - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Oxford University researchers claim positive results from COVID-19 vaccine trials

Covid 19 coronavirus: Oxford University researchers claim positive results from COVID-19 vaccine trials Researchers from Oxford University have received positive results from trials on a vaccine for...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Wave of promising study results raise hopes for Coronavirus vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential Covid-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a...
IndiaTimes - Published

UK government orders 30mln doses of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The UK government has ordered 30mln does of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) new...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this

blogs4u4

blogs4u "COVID breakthrough? Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine triggers dual immune response" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/PI0Uwhzr0d 4 seconds ago

malkimhj

Mazen | مازن المالكي RT @BBCBreaking: Coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University appears safe and trains the immune system, key early trials show https:… 12 seconds ago

WLE8nj9QEMXIFc8

Ronan Walsh RT @FergalBowers: BBC News reports that a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and trains the immune syst… 24 seconds ago

regala_lee

Lee Regala RT @SkyNews: Professor Andrew Pollard, group lead for the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there have been no "significant, concerning side effec… 36 seconds ago

pantherman45

Ben 'Teach' Cummins RT @9NewsSyd: Researchers at Oxford University claim they've created a Coronavirus Vaccine that appears to be both safe and effective - and… 2 minutes ago

ChristianWeale

Christian Weale RT @SkyNews: A #coronavirus vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University induces an immune response to the disease, according… 2 minutes ago

BLHIII

Lee Howard RT @cnni: “When we look at the immune responses, they are present in everybody.” Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the Univ… 3 minutes ago

BabyPointHub1

Nancy J. Graves "COVID breakthrough? Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine triggers dual immune response" via @FoxNews… https://t.co/0L9OSyYEzw 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini attempts suicide in prison and other news|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini attempts suicide in prison and other news|Oneindia News

Nalini Sriharan who is a convict in the assassination case of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi attempted suicide on Monday night confirmed her lawyer. Nalini has been lodged in prison for the past 29..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published
Covid-19: Oxford vaccine partner plans trials in India, manufacturing soon | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine partner plans trials in India, manufacturing soon | Oneindia News

Some hope for those desperately waiting for a vaccine as the Indian firm partnering the researchers in the UK has confirmed that the Trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Oxford..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Covid: By when can made-in-India vaccine be ready? AIIMS expert answers [Video]

Covid: By when can made-in-India vaccine be ready? AIIMS expert answers

An AIIMS expert commented on likely timeline of Indian Covid vaccine. India has started trials of indigenous vaccine amid uplifting news from UK. Oxford University's vaccine showed promising results,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published