'Nalini unsafe in Vellore prison': Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict's lawyer

Lawyer of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan has said that she is unsafe in Vellore prison.

This after reports that Nalini attempted suicide after a quarrel with prison officials.

The lawyer representing the convict said that she may have been tortured and added that they have filed a plea to shift her to Chennai's Puzhal prison.

