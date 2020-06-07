Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Willie Nelson will take part in a fundraiser for Joe Biden. He'll join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support Biden's presidential bid. Guests at the event will include Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.
Business Insider reports that Uber is using its resources to help track and trace the corona virus. Uber unveiled an initiative to share user data on drivers or riders who may have come into contact with coronavirus-infected individuals. The data will be shared with global public health officials to aid contact tracing efforts. Public health officials will be able to view the data and give Uber advice on the step it can take to minimize exposure to their customers and employees.
When patients seemingly win their battle against the novel coronavirus COVID-19, hospital staff often cheer as they are wheeled out the door to return home. But according to Business Insider, that may just mark the start of a far longer road to recovery. Slowly but surely, scientists are discovering the lingering effects of COVID-19, including a loss of basic motor skills and the ability to walk.
A former Starbucks barista spoke to Business Insider and revealed the best things to order from the coffee giant. Starbucks fanatics love the snickerdoodle hot chocolate (or latte). The watermelon cold-foam Refresher is a great summer drink. This mint chocolate chip Frappuccino is refreshing and sweet. Blonde Americanos are smooth and packed with caffeine. Most Starbucks baristas should know how to make a London fog, which is perfect for tea drinkers.
Lay's potato chips have been satisfying salty snack cravings for over 75 years. Business Insider revealed little known facts about the potato chip giant. Lay's chips were first sold from the back of a car. Lay's has created region-specific flavors for different parts of the US. Lay's flavors also vary from country to country. As of 2018, Lay's gets its potatoes from 25 different states. Lay's potato chips come in over 200 flavors.