Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Some of Country Music's biggest stars have been making music for decades.

Business Insider compiled a list of Country Music artists who still dominate the industry decades after their debut.

Loretta Lynn signed her first record deal in 1960 Willie Nelson's first album was called "And Then I Wrote." He released it in 1962.

Dolly Parton released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967.

Reba McEntire's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.