Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Which Country Singers Have The Longest Career?

Some of Country Music's biggest stars have been making music for decades.

Business Insider compiled a list of Country Music artists who still dominate the industry decades after their debut.

Loretta Lynn signed her first record deal in 1960 Willie Nelson's first album was called "And Then I Wrote." He released it in 1962.

Dolly Parton released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967.

Reba McEntire's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Loretta Lynn Loretta Lynn American country-music singer-songwriter


Willie Nelson Willie Nelson American country music singer-songwriter

Willie Nelson To take Part In Joe Biden Fundraiser [Video]

Willie Nelson To take Part In Joe Biden Fundraiser

Willie Nelson will take part in a fundraiser for Joe Biden. He'll join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support Biden's presidential bid. Guests at the event will include Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Uber Sharing User Data To Help Track CoronaVirus [Video]

Uber Sharing User Data To Help Track CoronaVirus

Business Insider reports that Uber is using its resources to help track and trace the corona virus. Uber unveiled an initiative to share user data on drivers or riders who may have come into contact with coronavirus-infected individuals. The data will be shared with global public health officials to aid contact tracing efforts. Public health officials will be able to view the data and give Uber advice on the step it can take to minimize exposure to their customers and employees.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Facebook and Instagram are creating teams to study bias on their platforms as they face increased pressure to address racial disparities

 Facebook and Instagram are creating internal teams to study potential racial bias in their products, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed..
WorldNews
The Good News Is, People Can Survive COVID-19. The Bad News? What Comes After [Video]

The Good News Is, People Can Survive COVID-19. The Bad News? What Comes After

When patients seemingly win their battle against the novel coronavirus COVID-19, hospital staff often cheer as they are wheeled out the door to return home. But according to Business Insider, that may just mark the start of a far longer road to recovery. Slowly but surely, scientists are discovering the lingering effects of COVID-19, including a loss of basic motor skills and the ability to walk.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Best Things To Order At Starbucks [Video]

Best Things To Order At Starbucks

A former Starbucks barista spoke to Business Insider and revealed the best things to order from the coffee giant. Starbucks fanatics love the snickerdoodle hot chocolate (or latte). The watermelon cold-foam Refresher is a great summer drink. This mint chocolate chip Frappuccino is refreshing and sweet. Blonde Americanos are smooth and packed with caffeine. Most Starbucks baristas should know how to make a London fog, which is perfect for tea drinkers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Cool Facts About Lay's Potato Chips [Video]

Cool Facts About Lay's Potato Chips

Lay's potato chips have been satisfying salty snack cravings for over 75 years. Business Insider revealed little known facts about the potato chip giant. Lay's chips were first sold from the back of a car. Lay's has created region-specific flavors for different parts of the US. Lay's flavors also vary from country to country. As of 2018, Lay's gets its potatoes from 25 different states. Lay's potato chips come in over 200 flavors.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Dolly Parton Dolly Parton American singer-songwriter and actress

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died aged 83, and Dolly Parton has led tributes to the late star.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:40Published
Fan launches petition calling for Dolly Parton statues to replace Confederate monuments [Video]

Fan launches petition calling for Dolly Parton statues to replace Confederate monuments

A Dolly Parton fan has launched an online petition urging officials to replace statues of controversial Confederate figures with monuments to the country queen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God [Video]

Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God

Dolly Parton gets up early to talk to God and says she would not have achieved anything in life without him.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:07Published

Reba McEntire Reba McEntire American country music artist and actress


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ncity_history

𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 ⁱˢ ʸᵒˢʰⁱ'ˢ ᶠⁱᵃⁿᶜᵉᵉ ♡ lmao on the tl ppl be talking about their local songs but my country literally has one (1) entertainment company an… https://t.co/k7auAGi6Ef 2 days ago

kthommoaus

K Bucky @DjLeygo @AneeshMenon10 @iheartmindy @linkinpark It’s the same for jazz. Country music isn’t a genre that resonates… https://t.co/rPWt93Yv9b 2 days ago