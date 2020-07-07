Global  
 

Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: GES, BLI
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GUESS ?, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO and Director Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of GES, for a cost of $10.17 each, for a total investment of $1.02M.

GUESS ?

Is trading up about 14.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Berkeley Lights, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Gregory T.

Lucier who bought 22,727 shares for a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $499,994.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Lucier in the past twelve months.

Berkeley Lights is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

So far Lucier is in the green, up about 198.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $65.69.




