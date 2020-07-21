Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults

Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults Its focus includes affordable childcare and an expansion of care for older Americans and Americans with disabilities.

It seeks to offer up to an $8,000 tax credit for childcare, aimed at low and middle-income families.

It calls for investments in expanded after-school, summer and weekend childcare.

It would boost benefits, training and pay for caregivers and early childhood educators.

It also seeks to build energy-efficient facilities for childcare and workplaces.

The plan would cost $775 billion over the course of ten years.

It would be funded by reversing tax breaks for real estate investors who make $400,000 a year.

It would increase taxes for other high income earners.