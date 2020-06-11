Round Table To Discuss Joe Biden's Plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new plan this week that aims to fundamentally shift the way american families care for each other, both at the beginning of life and at the end.

The proposal would invest 775?

"* billion dollars over ten years to rebuild and fortify the nation's caregiving economy, focusing on daycare in early childhood , in?

"* home elder care and long?

"* term care for the disabled.

During today's iowa?

"*focused round table discussion... senator amy klobuchar was joined by a handful of north iowa political figures including state senator pam jochum and representative ruth ann gaines.

Minnesota's senior senator says the pandemic has heightened the need for the services and care vice president joe biden is so focused on.

In states like iowa, rural minnesota, there's all kinds of child care deserts and people don't know how they're going to be able to work.

They may even access a job and especially during the pandemic they're trying to work at home and their kids may be home and this need for childcare, affordable childcare for everyone.

And, the second thing is, there are a lot of people that are taking care of their kids and their parents at the same time and they want their parents in safe places and what's amazing is a lot of seniors would like to stay in their homes or apartments but they need services to do that it is unusual for a presidential campaign to make this kind of issue such a centerpiece of the political discussion.

But, joe biden was a single parent for five years after his wife and daughter were killed in a 1972 car accident and his boys were were badly injured.

He points out that he had a lot of support at that time.

But, he's also said many times that it was very hard running back and forth between delaware and washington dc daily.

Thank you, george.

