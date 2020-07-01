Russell Crowe is still baffled over a 2015 meeting in a bar with Kanye West, during which the rapper clashed with a rugby player over a song lyrics mix-up.

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter

Published on January 1, 1970

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

Published on January 1, 1970

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate Kanye West has asked JAY-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month.

After a campaign rally Sunday in South Carolina, Kanye West failed to submit the signatures needed to be on the state's presidential ballot, reports say.

American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Published on January 1, 1970

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970

Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.

Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.

Published on January 1, 1970

Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter Russell Crowe has revealed a bizarre encounter with Kanye West when the rapper got angry with his pal for mixing up the words to his new song.

New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician