Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe is still baffled over a 2015 meeting in a bar with Kanye West, during which the rapper clashed with a rugby player over a song lyrics mix-up.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Russell Crowe Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter [Video]

Russell Crowe's bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe has revealed a bizarre encounter with Kanye West when the rapper got angry with his pal for mixing up the words to his new song.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:17Published

Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress

 Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
USATODAY.com
Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown [Video]

Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown

Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West won't be on ballot in South Carolina after holding first rally in presidential bid

 After a campaign rally Sunday in South Carolina, Kanye West failed to submit the signatures needed to be on the state's presidential ballot, reports say.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate [Video]

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate

Kanye West has asked JAY-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant [Video]

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter - … https://t.co/NquM644qnu https://t.co/v0mlmoA98Z 3 hours ago

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/3S8tnYCiCJ 4 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter 5 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/ceNfCL8Qmd 5 hours ago

AmigoMusic

Amigo Music 🇬🇧 - @MusicNewsWeb - Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/J7hmBWQQrB 5 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/iJtEudLWj9 #RileyCamryn https://t.co/wyaHfZQ1P6 5 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/CN8oU1JVT1 https://t.co/9z2jTtIeaT 5 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter https://t.co/niSrOp1nc5 https://t.co/ntG86empdP 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj revealed that she is pregnant on social media, Juice WRLD dominates the Billboard charts and Kanye West's comments caught everyone's attention this Monday (July 20).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:03Published
Kim Kardashian West 'upset' by Kanye West speaking about abortion [Video]

Kim Kardashian West 'upset' by Kanye West speaking about abortion

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly "upset" at her husband Kanye West's decision to speak about their experience with abortion.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock [Video]

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock

New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published