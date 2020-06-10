Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Supporters in Denver Taunt BLM Activists
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Police Supporters in Denver Taunt BLM Activists

Police Supporters in Denver Taunt BLM Activists

Occurred on July 19, 2020 / Denver, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "A group of Trump and police supporters gathered in the amphitheater of Civic Center Park, in Downtown Denver, where the majority of BlackLivesMatter protests have taken place since George Floyd's murder.

They planned to celebrate Denver's sixth annual 'Law Enforcement Appreciation Day', with music, food, and dancing.

The BLM protestors, who had been protesting for over fifty days straight, considered this an insulting display of ignorance and further injustice towards Denver's minority community.

The video clip shows BLM protestors banging pots and pans, holding signs, and attempting to speak with pro-police attendees, all while being openly mocked and belittled."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Noisy Black Lives Matter supporters crash Pro Police rally at Civic Center Park, bring it to an end [Video]

Noisy Black Lives Matter supporters crash Pro Police rally at Civic Center Park, bring it to an end

Black Lives Matter supporters verbally, and in some instances physically clashed with law enforcement supporters, during a set of dueling rallies Sunday afternoon at Civic Center Park.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:41Published
How the killing of George Floyd has upended America [Video]

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:47Published
What Does Defunding The Police Mean For Denver? [Video]

What Does Defunding The Police Mean For Denver?

Some activists say we can live without traditional policing as we know it.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:33Published