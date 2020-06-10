Police Supporters in Denver Taunt BLM Activists

Occurred on July 19, 2020 / Denver, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: "A group of Trump and police supporters gathered in the amphitheater of Civic Center Park, in Downtown Denver, where the majority of BlackLivesMatter protests have taken place since George Floyd's murder.

They planned to celebrate Denver's sixth annual 'Law Enforcement Appreciation Day', with music, food, and dancing.

The BLM protestors, who had been protesting for over fifty days straight, considered this an insulting display of ignorance and further injustice towards Denver's minority community.

The video clip shows BLM protestors banging pots and pans, holding signs, and attempting to speak with pro-police attendees, all while being openly mocked and belittled."