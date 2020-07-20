Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time

Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time

An off-duty officer was walking along a Florida beach when he spotted a shark’s fin heading toward a young boy.Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki jumped in the water without hesitation...and grabbed ahold of the boy, dragging him to shore as the shark swam just within feet of them.The species of shark is not immediately clear nor was clarified on the Facebook page, but some commenters pointed out….that the white fin could indicate it was an oceanic whitetip reef shark, which is known for inhabiting tropical and warmer waters.According to Florida Museum’s website, oceanic whitetip sharks are one of the most dangerous sharks to humans.They are known to have attacked survivors of ship and plane wrecks

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Priyakannan_pk

Priya Kannan RT @ietrending: Off-duty policeman jumps in to save boy from close encounter with shark https://t.co/cEJfgXGkIx 13 minutes ago

thatgirldiane

Diane Michelle RT @KMOV: CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Off-duty police officer saves little boy from shark https://t.co/Ccj3f8lHFs 32 minutes ago

Twitt3rMark

Mark RT @cbs46: CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Off-duty police officer saves little boy from shark https://t.co/bNulHLvMnO https://t.co/Mfg59mA4a7 41 minutes ago

butterfly_one

sarah janssen Off Duty Florida Police Officer Saves Young Boy From Shark Attack https://t.co/iIaMvt8gLN via @YouTube 1 hour ago

cbs46

CBS46 CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Off-duty police officer saves little boy from shark https://t.co/bNulHLvMnO https://t.co/Mfg59mA4a7 1 hour ago

mjhubbard1

mjhubbard🇺🇸CHINA LIED RT @WSMV: WATCH: A chilling video captured the moment an off-duty police officer jumped into the ocean to save a little boy from a shark th… 1 hour ago

AmyHood8611

Amy Hood CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Off-duty police officer saves little boy from shark https://t.co/Kf254niwhB via @WMassNews #WeNeedPoliceOfficers 2 hours ago

dnordstromjr

David Nordstrom RT @weartv: Police said Officer Adrian Kosicki , who was not on duty at the time, was walking along the beach with his wife near the pier w… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Florida Officer Pulls Boy Away From Shark [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Florida Officer Pulls Boy Away From Shark

Take a look at the moment an off-duty officer in Cocoa Beach, Florida pulled a boy away from a shark. The police said Officer Adrian Kosicki went into the water when he saw the shark “get dangerously..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published