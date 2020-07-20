Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:09s - Published 10 minutes ago Off-duty cop saves boy from shark in nick of time An off-duty officer was walking along a Florida beach when he spotted a shark’s fin heading toward a young boy.Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki jumped in the water without hesitation...and grabbed ahold of the boy, dragging him to shore as the shark swam just within feet of them.The species of shark is not immediately clear nor was clarified on the Facebook page, but some commenters pointed out….that the white fin could indicate it was an oceanic whitetip reef shark, which is known for inhabiting tropical and warmer waters.According to Florida Museum’s website, oceanic whitetip sharks are one of the most dangerous sharks to humans.They are known to have attacked survivors of ship and plane wrecks 0

