Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police
Protesters returned to the Columbus statue in Grant Park Monday after a violent clash with police Friday.
Activist who says she was struck by Chicago officer during recent protest calls for reform, defends social media postsAn 18-year-old protester who went viral after she said she was struck in the face by a Chicago police officer during a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue downtown Friday spoke out Monday.
Video Appears To Show Coordinated Attack On Officers At Columbus Statue ProtestNew video released Monday showed protesters squaring off with officers at the Grant Park statue on Friday evening. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, the violence appears to have been planned.
Officials say videos show group of protesters preparing for violent confrontation with Chicago policeOfficials say videos released Monday show a group of demonstrators bringing projectiles and preparing to confront police during a protest at the statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Chicago which..