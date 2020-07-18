Global  
 

Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police
Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police

Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police

Protesters returned to the Columbus statue in Grant Park Monday after a violent clash with police Friday.

Chicago police, protesters clash during bid to topple statue

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters trying to topple a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Chicago’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•RIA Nov.•TIME


Protesters clash with police in violent encounter at Chicago's Columbus statue; 12 arrested, many injured

Hundreds of protesters attempting to topple the city's Christopher Columbus statute faced off with...
USATODAY.com - Published

Chicago police video shows 'ambush' of officers at Grant Park Columbus statue, authorities say

Chicago's top cop said his officers were ambushed during violent clashes between protesters and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •TIME



Activist who says she was struck by Chicago officer during recent protest calls for reform, defends social media posts [Video]

Activist who says she was struck by Chicago officer during recent protest calls for reform, defends social media posts

An 18-year-old protester who went viral after she said she was struck in the face by a Chicago police officer during a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue downtown Friday spoke out Monday.

Credit: WGN Duration: 02:33Published
Video Appears To Show Coordinated Attack On Officers At Columbus Statue Protest [Video]

Video Appears To Show Coordinated Attack On Officers At Columbus Statue Protest

New video released Monday showed protesters squaring off with officers at the Grant Park statue on Friday evening. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, the violence appears to have been planned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:44Published
Officials say videos show group of protesters preparing for violent confrontation with Chicago police [Video]

Officials say videos show group of protesters preparing for violent confrontation with Chicago police

Officials say videos released Monday show a group of demonstrators bringing projectiles and preparing to confront police during a protest at the statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Chicago which..

Credit: WGN Duration: 02:32Published